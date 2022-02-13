Altium Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Altium Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,433 shares during the quarter. Chinook Therapeutics accounts for about 1.3% of Altium Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Altium Capital Management LP’s holdings in Chinook Therapeutics were worth $5,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,537,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,375,000 after purchasing an additional 66,757 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,492,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,080,000 after purchasing an additional 322,702 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,390,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,636,000 after purchasing an additional 185,043 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,452,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,047,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,366,000 after purchasing an additional 79,445 shares during the period. 71.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vii, L sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $9,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srinivas Akkaraju acquired 1,215,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $17,010,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,602,500 shares of company stock valued at $25,633,275. Insiders own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDNY traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.75. The company had a trading volume of 225,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,895. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $19.85. The stock has a market cap of $574.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of -0.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.81.

Chinook Therapeutics Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

