Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 494.1% from the January 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Alumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AWCMY opened at $5.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.59. Alumina has a twelve month low of $4.44 and a twelve month high of $6.99.

Alumina Ltd. engages in the business of bauxite mining and alumina refining. It also focuses on investing in selected aluminium smelting operations. The company was founded on December 11, 2002 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

