Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.
Amalgamated Financial has raised its dividend payment by 433.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Amalgamated Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 13.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Amalgamated Financial to earn $2.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.4%.
NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $16.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.71 and a 200-day moving average of $16.54. The company has a market cap of $519.63 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.82. Amalgamated Financial has a one year low of $13.48 and a one year high of $20.22.
AMAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.10.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Amalgamated Financial by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 307,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,029 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 7,257 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 7,899 shares during the period. 37.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Amalgamated Financial Company Profile
Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services
