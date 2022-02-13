Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Amalgamated Financial has raised its dividend payment by 433.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Amalgamated Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 13.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Amalgamated Financial to earn $2.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.4%.

NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $16.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.71 and a 200-day moving average of $16.54. The company has a market cap of $519.63 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.82. Amalgamated Financial has a one year low of $13.48 and a one year high of $20.22.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amalgamated Financial will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

AMAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Amalgamated Financial by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 307,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,029 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 7,257 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 7,899 shares during the period. 37.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services

