Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 345.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,986 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMCR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Amcor by 12.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 288,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 31,432 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Amcor during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Amcor during the second quarter worth about $153,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Amcor by 63.6% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 241,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 93,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Amcor by 6.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 630,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,220,000 after acquiring an additional 36,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMCR. TheStreet raised shares of Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.18.

In related news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $1,044,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $1,775,786.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 237,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,822,314. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMCR opened at $11.59 on Friday. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.33 and a fifty-two week high of $12.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.98. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.69%.

Amcor Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

