AMEPAY (AME) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $72,213.00

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. AMEPAY has a total market cap of $1.41 million and $72,213.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AMEPAY coin can now be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AMEPAY has traded down 18.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00044826 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,930.90 or 0.06895937 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,553.58 or 1.00121646 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00048297 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006655 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00049174 BTC.

AMEPAY Profile

AMEPAY was first traded on June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

Buying and Selling AMEPAY

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMEPAY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AMEPAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

