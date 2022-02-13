American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Assets, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns, operates, acquires and develops retail and office properties primarily in Southern California, Northern California and Hawaii. The trusts assets include retail properties, office properties, Waikiki Beach Walk property and multifamily properties. American Assets, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Separately, Mizuho cut shares of American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NYSE:AAT opened at $35.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 90.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. American Assets Trust has a twelve month low of $28.88 and a twelve month high of $40.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.65.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Assets Trust will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 12,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.48 per share, with a total value of $439,839.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 9,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.84 per share, for a total transaction of $338,714.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 107,122 shares of company stock worth $3,866,055 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAT. Vert Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the 4th quarter worth $304,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 716,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,907,000 after purchasing an additional 15,718 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 349,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,124,000 after purchasing an additional 79,700 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 10,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 453,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,008,000 after purchasing an additional 89,877 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

