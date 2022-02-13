American Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

American Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Charles River Laboratories International comprises approximately 1.9% of American Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. American Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $70,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth $104,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 16.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 12.1% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 139,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,492,000 after acquiring an additional 15,088 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 302,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $124,846,000 after acquiring an additional 19,810 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 24.0% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.54.

CRL opened at $330.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.76, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $259.02 and a 52 week high of $460.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $348.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $390.54.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.

