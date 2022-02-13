American Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

American Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,264 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. ANSYS accounts for 2.7% of American Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. American Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.34% of ANSYS worth $100,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 430,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,498,000 after purchasing an additional 58,094 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,597,000. Martin Currie Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 311,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,891,000 after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 10.3% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital started coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $339.27.

In other news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total value of $7,092,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $319.02 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $292.79 and a 1-year high of $413.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $366.55 and a 200-day moving average of $369.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.08, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.29.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

