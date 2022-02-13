American Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

American Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 5.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 164,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $15,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Dorman Products by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 28,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Dorman Products by 1.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Dorman Products by 4.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 3.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,824 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 3.2% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DORM opened at $90.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.60. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.43 and a 52 week high of $122.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

