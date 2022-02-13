American Century Companies Inc. Purchases New Position in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)

American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,006 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DIDI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in DiDi Global during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DiDi Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DiDi Global by 233.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of DiDi Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of DiDi Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 7.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIDI opened at 3.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. DiDi Global Inc. has a 1 year low of 3.33 and a 1 year high of 18.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 5.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is 7.24.

DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 28th. The ride-hailing company reported -6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.17 by -6.31.

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

