American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,798 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for about 1.2% of NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $33,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 111.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 99.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of American Express by 37.7% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.44.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $47,803,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 464,467 shares of company stock worth $85,217,026. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $191.81 on Friday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $126.07 and a fifty-two week high of $198.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $148.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.31. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.22%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

