Analysts Anticipate Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) to Post $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) will post $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aramark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.24. Aramark posted earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 191.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Aramark will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Aramark had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis.

ARMK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aramark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARMK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,676,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,710,000 after acquiring an additional 365,764 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,624,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,746,000 after acquiring an additional 312,838 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,989,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,183,000 after acquiring an additional 64,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,627 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:ARMK traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,990,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,586. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.36. Aramark has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $43.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.08 and a beta of 1.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Aramark’s payout ratio is -125.71%.

About Aramark

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

