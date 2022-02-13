Analysts Anticipate Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) to Post $1.25 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.25 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the highest is $1.37. Dine Brands Global reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 220.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full-year earnings of $6.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.32 to $6.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.58 to $7.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dine Brands Global.

DIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.70.

Dine Brands Global stock opened at $76.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 2.06. Dine Brands Global has a one year low of $61.38 and a one year high of $100.70.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,187,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,784,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $144,934,000 after acquiring an additional 235,653 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 229,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,174,000 after acquiring an additional 114,800 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,265,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,968,000 after acquiring an additional 101,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,897,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $169,315,000 after acquiring an additional 99,055 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

