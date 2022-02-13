Analysts Anticipate Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to Post $2.14 EPS

Equities analysts expect Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Equifax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.23. Equifax reported earnings per share of $1.97 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equifax will report full year earnings of $8.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.61 to $9.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $10.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.83 to $10.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Equifax.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. Equifax had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 28.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share.

EFX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equifax from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $294.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.5% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 187,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,795,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 644.1% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Equifax by 15.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 126,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,394,000 after purchasing an additional 16,652 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 7.8% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 1.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 541,697 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $129,742,000 after purchasing an additional 9,319 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax stock opened at $225.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $262.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $161.87 and a fifty-two week high of $300.11. The company has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.61%.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

