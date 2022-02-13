Analysts Anticipate Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) to report ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gevo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.05). Gevo also reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Gevo will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gevo.

Get Gevo alerts:

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Gevo had a negative net margin of 5,113.13% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GEVO shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Gevo in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Gevo by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 291,645 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 21,508 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gevo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Gevo by 354.2% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 48,140 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 37,540 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gevo by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,860 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 41,534 shares during the period. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Gevo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GEVO opened at $3.48 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average of $5.61. Gevo has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $15.57. The company has a quick ratio of 13.07, a current ratio of 13.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.48 million, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 3.11.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gevo (GEVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.