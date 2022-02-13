Analysts Anticipate McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Will Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Analysts expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.66. McCormick & Company, Incorporated reported earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full-year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $9,008,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $3,308,731.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 172,442 shares of company stock valued at $17,127,439. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 843.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $100.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $103.76. The stock has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.86%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

