Analysts Anticipate The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) to Post $1.53 EPS

Analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) will report earnings per share of $1.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Hartford Financial Services Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30. The Hartford Financial Services Group posted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 173.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will report full-year earnings of $6.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $7.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.57 to $8.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Hartford Financial Services Group.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.50. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on HIG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

HIG stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,303,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,115. The firm has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $48.60 and a 12-month high of $78.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.78.

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $5,918,248.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 142.1% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

