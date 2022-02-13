Analysts Expect Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) to Post $0.30 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Green Dot’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.28. Green Dot posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full-year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Green Dot.

Several analysts have recently commented on GDOT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.13.

Shares of NYSE:GDOT opened at $32.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.10 and its 200 day moving average is $41.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.70 and a beta of 0.94. Green Dot has a 52-week low of $28.89 and a 52-week high of $55.67.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 670,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $25,607,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 671,000 shares of company stock worth $25,642,050 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Green Dot by 655.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,001,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,289,000 after purchasing an additional 868,799 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Green Dot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,967,000. Brahman Capital Corp. lifted its stake in Green Dot by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 1,481,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,426,000 after purchasing an additional 455,267 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 650,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,453,000 after buying an additional 338,846 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 206.4% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 483,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,518,000 after buying an additional 325,641 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology and registered bank holding company, which engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services, Processing and Settlement Services, and Corporate and Other.

