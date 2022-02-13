Analysts Expect HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) to Announce -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is ($0.20). HollyFrontier posted earnings of ($0.74) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 97.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $1.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $5.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for HollyFrontier.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HollyFrontier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 4.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,923,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $395,328,000 after buying an additional 540,076 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,313,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $206,950,000 after buying an additional 20,725 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,660,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,771,000 after buying an additional 571,739 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 22.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,204,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,028,000 after buying an additional 400,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,070,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,865,000 after buying an additional 36,325 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HFC traded up $2.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.62. 3,345,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,988,126. HollyFrontier has a 12 month low of $27.17 and a 12 month high of $42.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

