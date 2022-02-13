Analysts Expect Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.34 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) will report $1.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirty Two analysts have made estimates for Shopify’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.20 billion and the highest is $1.44 billion. Shopify reported sales of $977.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Shopify will report full year sales of $4.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.43 billion to $4.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.62 billion to $6.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Shopify.

Get Shopify alerts:

SHOP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,570.00 to $978.00 in a research report on Friday. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,296.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,479.61.

Shares of SHOP stock traded down $39.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $854.00. 1,349,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,424,575. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,163.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,377.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97. Shopify has a twelve month low of $780.00 and a twelve month high of $1,762.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $816,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Shopify by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 215,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $297,515,000 after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $333,000. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 306,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $420,384,000 after acquiring an additional 20,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shopify (SHOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.