Analysts Expect WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $496.46 Million

Analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) will report $496.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $513.60 million and the lowest is $487.79 million. WillScot Mobile Mini reported sales of $437.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will report full-year sales of $1.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow WillScot Mobile Mini.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

In other news, Director Michael W. Upchurch acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $384,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 23.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,365,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,589,000 after buying an additional 3,905,839 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter valued at $71,599,000. Islet Management LP bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter valued at $48,914,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter valued at $37,016,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter valued at about $38,747,000. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WSC opened at $37.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.20, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $42.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

