Analysts Set Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) PT at $58.80

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.80.

AIRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of AIRC stock opened at $51.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of -112.87 and a beta of 1.08. Apartment Income REIT has a 12-month low of $40.05 and a 12-month high of $55.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is presently -382.61%.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, General Counsel Lisa R. Cohn sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $836,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terry Considine sold 31,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $1,657,555.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 164,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,970,000 after acquiring an additional 9,199 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,330,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 714,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,080,000 after buying an additional 325,333 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,561,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,387,000 after buying an additional 34,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 296,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,218,000 after buying an additional 36,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

