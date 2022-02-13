Analysts Set ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Target Price at $3,335.00

Shares of ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3,335.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 2,900 ($39.22) to GBX 2,450 ($33.13) in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 4,000 ($54.09) to GBX 3,850 ($52.06) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

OTCMKTS:ASOMY traded down $1.45 on Thursday, reaching $27.31. 11,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,126. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. ASOS has a 12 month low of $27.22 and a 12 month high of $81.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.48.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

