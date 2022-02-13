Analysts Set Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) PT at $29.88

Shares of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AZRE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Azure Power Global in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZRE. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Azure Power Global by 17.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,178 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Azure Power Global in the second quarter worth $14,850,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Azure Power Global by 47.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 223,440 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,015,000 after purchasing an additional 71,690 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Azure Power Global in the second quarter worth $1,965,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Azure Power Global by 45.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 881,522 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,731,000 after purchasing an additional 276,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:AZRE traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.47. 229,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,756. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.71 million, a PE ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.22. Azure Power Global has a 12-month low of $12.97 and a 12-month high of $38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The energy company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $59.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.70 million. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 21.16% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Azure Power Global will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

