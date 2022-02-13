Analysts Set Rogers Co. (VTX:ROG) PT at CHF 392.92

Shares of Rogers Co. (VTX:ROG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is CHF 390.83.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 425 target price on shares of Rogers in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 390 target price on shares of Rogers in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays set a CHF 415 target price on shares of Rogers in a report on Monday, February 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 320 target price on shares of Rogers in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 target price on shares of Rogers in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers has a fifty-two week low of CHF 214.30 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.