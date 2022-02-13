Analysts Set Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) PT at $6.03

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.03.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
SNCR traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,670,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average is $2.48. Synchronoss Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $5.34. The stock has a market cap of $176.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.90.
About Synchronoss Technologies
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.
