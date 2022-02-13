Analysts Set Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) PT at $6.03

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

SNCR traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,670,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average is $2.48. Synchronoss Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $5.34. The stock has a market cap of $176.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.90.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNCR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $10,591,000. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 179.1% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 6,214,512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,915,000 after buying an additional 3,988,158 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 1,784.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,560,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,781,000 after buying an additional 3,371,391 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $2,596,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter valued at $4,308,000. 47.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

