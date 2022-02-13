Analysts Set Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Price Target at $23.83

Shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Get Welbilt alerts:

In related news, EVP Jennifer Gudenkauf sold 10,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $246,157.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Welbilt by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Welbilt by 5.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Welbilt by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 181,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Welbilt by 3.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Welbilt during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Welbilt stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $23.71. 1,808,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,933. Welbilt has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $25.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.74 and a 200 day moving average of $23.60.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.