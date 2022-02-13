Analyzing Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) & Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE)

Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) and Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Atlas Financial and Metromile, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Metromile 0 2 0 0 2.00

Metromile has a consensus price target of $4.53, indicating a potential upside of 205.74%. Given Metromile’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Metromile is more favorable than Atlas Financial.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atlas Financial and Metromile’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Financial $9.55 million 0.56 -$12.73 million N/A N/A Metromile N/A N/A -$15.64 million N/A N/A

Atlas Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Metromile.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Financial and Metromile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Financial -75.95% N/A -7.15% Metromile N/A -69.38% -35.60%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.9% of Atlas Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.7% of Metromile shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.4% of Atlas Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Atlas Financial beats Metromile on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atlas Financial Company Profile

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. engages in generating, underwriting and servicing commercial automobile insurance policies through its subsidiaries. The firm focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, which includes taxi cabs, nonemergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business auto. Its products and services include taxi, car service, limousine, paratransit, airport transit, and business auto. The company was founded on December 31, 2010 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Metromile Company Profile

Metromile, Inc. provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

