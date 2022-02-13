Ancora Advisors LLC Buys 4,188 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2,697.5% in the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $50.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $285.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.32.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.74.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

