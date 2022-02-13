Ancora Advisors LLC Has $8.34 Million Position in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $8,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 503.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 467,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,863,000 after acquiring an additional 389,638 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the third quarter valued at $9,470,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 172.0% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 388,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,710,000 after acquiring an additional 245,888 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 211,840.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 197,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after acquiring an additional 197,012 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the second quarter valued at $5,787,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Marvonia P. Moore acquired 1,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,507.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Robinson sold 18,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $473,785.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

NYSE AAN opened at $20.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.51. The company has a market capitalization of $656.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.09. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $37.49.

Aaron’s Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

