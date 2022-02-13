Ancora Advisors LLC Has $9.60 Million Holdings in Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Ancora Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,415,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341,981 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Potbelly were worth $9,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,541,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after buying an additional 97,941 shares during the last quarter. Kylin Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,060,000. Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,060,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Potbelly by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 954,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after acquiring an additional 39,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Potbelly in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,716,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of PBPB stock opened at $5.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.34. Potbelly Co. has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $9.07. The company has a market capitalization of $165.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.49.

In other Potbelly news, Director David Near purchased 7,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.55 per share, with a total value of $41,414.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam Noyes acquired 5,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.31 per share, for a total transaction of $29,948.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

