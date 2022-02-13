Ancora Advisors LLC Purchases 12,880 Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 12,880 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $6,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RILY. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 11.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Institutional investors own 58.18% of the company’s stock.

RILY opened at $64.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.47. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.11 and a 52-week high of $91.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.57.

In related news, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.35 per share, with a total value of $1,547,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.17 per share, for a total transaction of $129,442.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 27.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

