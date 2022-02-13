Ancora Advisors LLC Purchases 452 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 17,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $222.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.59. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $194.11 and a twelve month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

