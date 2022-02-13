Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 2,874 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ancora Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 250,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,874 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $5,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 433,802 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,819,000 after acquiring an additional 16,361 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 39,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 20,696 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,203,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 191.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,023,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $515,067.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $21.84 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Ares Capital had a net margin of 90.29% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARCC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.97.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

