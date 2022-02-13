Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.00.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ANNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright started coverage on Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.
Shares of NASDAQ ANNX opened at $6.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.60. The firm has a market cap of $266.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.91. Annexon has a 52 week low of $6.84 and a 52 week high of $38.01.
Annexon Company Profile
Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.
