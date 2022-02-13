Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ANNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright started coverage on Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ ANNX opened at $6.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.60. The firm has a market cap of $266.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.91. Annexon has a 52 week low of $6.84 and a 52 week high of $38.01.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Annexon by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 480,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,517,000 after buying an additional 55,165 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Annexon by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 19,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annexon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,159,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Annexon by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Annexon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

