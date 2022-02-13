Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Upgraded at Barclays

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Antofagasta from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,300 ($17.58) to GBX 1,280 ($17.31) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Antofagasta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $1,059.00 price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,312.71.

Shares of ANFGF stock opened at $19.29 on Friday. Antofagasta has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $27.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.35 and its 200 day moving average is $19.19.

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres; Centinela; Antucoya; Zaldívar; Exploration and Evaluation; Corporate and Other Items; and Transport division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

