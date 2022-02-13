Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Guggenheim Capital LLC’s Largest Position

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,592,523 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,938 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 3.1% of Guggenheim Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $508,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Apple by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $168.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.67. The company has a market cap of $2.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Apple from $145.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 target price on Apple in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.10.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

