Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Lifted by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,844 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.8% of Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth $5,528,240,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Apple by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,239,285,000 after acquiring an additional 18,074,896 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 515.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,093,483,000 after acquiring an additional 12,799,829 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,979,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $421,558,000 after acquiring an additional 11,970,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,670,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.10.

AAPL stock opened at $168.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.57%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

