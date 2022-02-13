AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Shares Purchased by Spruce House Investment Management LLC

Spruce House Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) by 78.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200,000 shares during the period. AppLovin accounts for approximately 9.4% of Spruce House Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Spruce House Investment Management LLC owned 1.34% of AppLovin worth $361,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in AppLovin by 38.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in AppLovin by 7.2% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AppLovin in the third quarter valued at $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cannonball Research assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.07.

In related news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $4,025,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Pride Holdings Ltd Angel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $110,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,741,293 shares of company stock worth $706,355,160 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

APP stock opened at $70.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.20. AppLovin Co. has a 12 month low of $49.41 and a 12 month high of $116.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

