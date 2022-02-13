Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ARAMARK Holdings Corporation offers food services, facilities management, uniform and career apparel to health care institutions, universities, school districts, stadiums and businesses. It operates primarily in three segments: Food and Support Services North America, Food and Support Services International and Uniform and Career Apparel segment. The company’s FSS North America and FSS International segment provides food, refreshment, specialized dietary and support services, including facility maintenance and housekeeping. Uniform segment provides rental, sale, cleaning, maintenance and delivery of personalized uniform and career apparel and other textile items. It operates primarily in North America, United Kingdom, Germany, Chile and Ireland. ARAMARK Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. “

Get Aramark alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ARMK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aramark from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aramark currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.86.

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $36.08 on Wednesday. Aramark has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $43.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.08 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is -125.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in Aramark by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 7,327,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,788,000 after buying an additional 194,424 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Aramark by 34.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 579,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,595,000 after buying an additional 149,027 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aramark by 124.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 543,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,022,000 after buying an additional 301,793 shares in the last quarter. Bronson Point Management LLC boosted its stake in Aramark by 33.3% in the second quarter. Bronson Point Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Aramark in the second quarter worth approximately $24,947,000.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aramark (ARMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.