ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) PT Raised to C$18.00 at Tudor Pickering & Holt

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ARX. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Friday, December 10th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James set a C$17.50 price objective on shares of ARC Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on ARC Resources to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.60.

ARX opened at C$14.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.45, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37. ARC Resources has a 52-week low of C$7.16 and a 52-week high of C$15.64. The firm has a market cap of C$10.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$12.69 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.31.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

