Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) and Omnichannel Acquisition (NYSE:OCA) Head to Head Contrast

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) and Omnichannel Acquisition (NYSE:OCA) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Arch Capital Group and Omnichannel Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arch Capital Group $8.53 billion 2.11 $1.41 billion $4.96 9.39 Omnichannel Acquisition N/A N/A -$3.88 million N/A N/A

Arch Capital Group has higher revenue and earnings than Omnichannel Acquisition.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.2% of Arch Capital Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.7% of Omnichannel Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Arch Capital Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Arch Capital Group and Omnichannel Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arch Capital Group 22.28% 9.33% 2.74% Omnichannel Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Arch Capital Group and Omnichannel Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arch Capital Group 0 1 9 0 2.90 Omnichannel Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus target price of $52.50, indicating a potential upside of 12.76%. Given Arch Capital Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Arch Capital Group is more favorable than Omnichannel Acquisition.

Summary

Arch Capital Group beats Omnichannel Acquisition on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs. The Reinsurance segment comprises reinsurance underwriting which offer specialty product lines such as casualty, marine and aviation, other specialty, property catastrophe, property excluding property catastrophe, and other. The Mortgage segment includes U.S. and international mortgage insurance and reinsurance operations as well as GSE credit risk sharing transactions. The Corporate (Non-Underwriting) segment involves net investment income, other income, corporate expense, interest expense, net realized gains and losses, and net impairment losses. The Other segment refers to Watford Re. which is a variable interest entity. The company was founded by Clements Robert in March 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Omnichannel Acquisition Company Profile

Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on omnichannel businesses. Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Summit, New Jersey.

