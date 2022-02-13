Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Bought by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 333.3% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $76.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.47 and a 200 day moving average of $64.84. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $54.70 and a 12-month high of $78.03. The stock has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 11.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 33.40%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CFO Ray G. Young sold 155,266 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total value of $11,915,112.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 40,101 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $3,107,426.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 463,616 shares of company stock valued at $35,025,867 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.