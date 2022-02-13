Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ARCC. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.97.

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $21.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.17 and a 200 day moving average of $20.72. Ares Capital has a 52 week low of $17.74 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.07.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Ares Capital had a net margin of 90.29% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ares Capital will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $515,067.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 159,812 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 60,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 13,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 26,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. 30.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

