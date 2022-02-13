argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.16 Million

Analysts expect argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) to report $17.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for argenx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.10 million. argenx reported sales of $7.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 126.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that argenx will report full year sales of $518.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $494.58 million to $561.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $114.23 million, with estimates ranging from $95.00 million to $126.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow argenx.

Get argenx alerts:

ARGX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of argenx from $339.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of argenx from $297.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays raised shares of argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.26.

NASDAQ ARGX opened at $285.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.67. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of -38.36 and a beta of 1.10. argenx has a 1-year low of $248.21 and a 1-year high of $378.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in argenx during the first quarter worth about $121,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in argenx by 364.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in argenx by 21.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in argenx by 9.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 134,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,584,000 after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in argenx by 23.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

About argenx

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on argenx (ARGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.