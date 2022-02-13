Argon (ARGON) Hits Market Capitalization of $654,876.90

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 13th. One Argon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Argon has a market cap of $654,876.90 and $89,294.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Argon has traded down 2.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Argon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002375 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00044202 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,859.04 or 0.06785038 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,076.13 or 0.99854600 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00046849 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006468 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00048886 BTC.

Argon Profile

Argon’s total supply is 80,550,331 coins and its circulating supply is 71,753,201 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Argon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Argon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.