Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.38.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$49.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Get Aritzia alerts:

OTCMKTS:ATZAF opened at $43.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.48. Aritzia has a one year low of $22.05 and a one year high of $49.33.

Aritzia, Inc engages in the design of apparel and accessories for its collection of fashion brands. Its brands include Wilfred, Babaton, Tna, Wilfred Free, Sunday Best, Le Fou Wilfred, Denim Forum, Little Moon, and The Group by Babaton. It operates through Canada, and United States geographical segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.