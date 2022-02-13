Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) Holdings Decreased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) by 43.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,584 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,020 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Armstrong Flooring worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its position in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 77.3% during the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 53,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Armstrong Flooring by 224.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,663 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 32,978 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Armstrong Flooring in the second quarter valued at about $352,000. 22NW LP grew its stake in Armstrong Flooring by 44.2% in the second quarter. 22NW LP now owns 3,086,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after purchasing an additional 945,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 234.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 70,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFI opened at $1.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.72. Armstrong Flooring, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $6.96. The company has a market cap of $31.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.50.

Armstrong Flooring, Inc engages in the production of flooring products. It operates through the Resilient Flooring and Wood Flooring segments. The Resilient Flooring segment designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of floor coverings primarily for homes and commercial buildings under various brands, including the Armstrong brand.

