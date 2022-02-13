Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Short Interest Up 135.7% in January

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,300,000 shares, a growth of 135.7% from the January 15th total of 19,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days. Approximately 22.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arrival by 128.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,995,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,494 shares during the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arrival by 10.2% in the third quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 19,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Arrival in the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Arrival in the third quarter valued at about $587,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Arrival in the second quarter valued at about $1,453,000. 6.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on Arrival in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVL opened at $3.56 on Friday. Arrival has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $29.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average of $10.47.

Arrival Company Profile

Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.

