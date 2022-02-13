Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Cuts Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,556 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,305,046 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Western Union were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WU. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 76,113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 8,699 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,770 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,314,763 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,172,000 after acquiring an additional 198,727 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 64,155 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 25,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Western Union stock opened at $19.43 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $26.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 311.01% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.47%.

Western Union announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Union presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

